Farmville Man Sentence In Statutory Rape Case

A Farmville man has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime, resulting in a 10 year prison term. However, the judge in the case agreed to suspend nearly 90 percent of the prison term. That means Anthony Antwan Blanton will spend only a little more than one year behind bars for the statutory rape of a young teen girl. A Lynchburg man, DeOnte Blanton, was also charged in the case. The crime happened back on April 9th after two girls were reported missing after sneaking out of their homes together. They were later found at a home in Rice.