Appomattox County Fire Preparedness Day

We begin in Appomattox County, where Appomattox Christian Academy will host a Wildfire Preparedness Day in collaboration with St. Andrew’s Reformed Episcopal Church, the Appomattox Leo Club, the Appomattox Lions Club, and Safety Education Solutions, LLC of Lynchburg. This event is made possible in part by State Farm Insurance, who awarded a $500 grant for Wildfire Preparedness community service projects. The purpose of the event is to encourage families in Central Virginia to be very aware of the increased risk of forest fires in this region due to the brush left by the tornado in February 2016 and to empower families to be prepared and take action now to avoid disaster. On Saturday, May 6, 2017, families are encouraged to visit the Wildfire Preparedness Event at 1916 Redfields Road, Appomattox from 9am to 12pm at no cost. Come LEARN MORE about how you and your family can be prepared before disaster strikes and how to prevent disaster.