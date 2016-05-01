APPOMATTOX PUBLIC SCHOOLS VETERINARY MED. PROG. SELECTED WINNER

Appomattox County Public Schools Veterinary Medicine Program has been selected as the Region 8 winner of the 2017 Creating Excellence Program by the Virginia Department of Education. This award is presented annually to recognize exemplary programs and partnerships that promote excellence in career and technical education.

The Veterinary Medicine program at Appomattox County High School has incorporated a hands on and differentiated approach to teaching veterinary science, large and small animal care. Housing a diverse collection of animals at the school, utilizing modern technology and partnering with industry stakeholders has enabled the program to reach an 86% success rate on the Cornell University Small Animal Care Technical Assessment. The Veterinary Medicine Program works very closely with the local Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni Chapter to provide a land laboratory space with over 50 animals to use in instruction, skill development, and classroom application. The instructor works closely with school science and math departments to enhance academic components of the curricula. FFA members have utilized the program to participate in animal-based Career Development Events at the state level. In addition, three students received national recognition for animal related Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Students have pursued high education in animal science fields.

The program has partnerships with the school mathematics and science departments. Teacher Ed McCann partnered with math teachers to more effectively teach animal oriented applied word problems. Students utilize chemistry resources to complete parasite checks and analyze feed rations. The programs also collaborate with both virtual and real dissections. Program completers have worked for veterinarians, groomers, farmers and for the school animal laboratory. They make daily applications of content matter in the field and leave the program with realistic veterinary experience.

The luncheon honoring the winners will be held in Richmond on June 8. The state winners will be announced and honored at that time.

Contributed by:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Division Superintendent