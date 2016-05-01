Two Arrested After Saturday Burglaries

Also on the crime beat, two people have been arrested for two home break-ins in Cumberland County. The Famrville Herald reports 19 year-old Shai-Yaun Jamarik Austin was captured after a short foot chase when a citizen saw a man carrying TV’s near Horsepen Road and Holman Mill Road. Police found a broken down front door at a nearby home. Another young teenager was discovered about a half hour later. That suspect is a minor and his name is not being released yet. All of the stolen property was returned to the homeowners.