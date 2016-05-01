Buckingham Dump Sites To Close While Unattended

A decision has been made in Buckingham County to close the four manned solid waste sites while attendants are not present during the day. The vote was 6-1, with District Seven Supervisor Danny Allen being the sole no vote. Earlier this month, the board discussed problems at the recycling centers. People would often show up as soon as the attendant left for lunch and leave items that aren’t supposed to be left. Allen voted no because he said he feels the trash problem will now just move to the side of the road somewhere. He urged the county to hire enough people to keep the recycling sites open during all hours of the day.