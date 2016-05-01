Police Investigate Robbery At Citizens Bank on South Main St.

At approximately 10:18 a.m. this morning Farmville Police responded to a reported robbery at Citizens Bank & Trust on South Main Street in Farmville. Upon arrival police were notified that the suspect had left the building on foot and was last seen heading towards a grey 4 door sedan. It is unknown if the suspect got into the vehicle. The suspect was described as an African-American male, approximately 5’8” tall, with a medium to light complexion. He had black curly hair and was possibly wearing a wig. The suspect was also described as wearing a tan shirt with a flannel lining over a black sweater or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. No injuries occurred during the robbery. Officers and detectives remain on scene and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-3332.