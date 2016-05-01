Suspected Explosive Devices Discovered At Fuqua School

When we hear about Improvised Explosive Devices, we usually think about Afghanistan or Iraq. But Farmville authorities say several suspected IED’s were discovered at the Gee-Price Building at Fuqua School Wednesday. Police and firefighters converged on the scene just after 10am. The students had already been evacuated and classes were cancelled for the rest of the day. The school administration said in a news release that there was no known connection between the IED discovery and the bank robbery. School Principal John Melton sent an email to staff that said some popping noises were heard near the junior parking lot. Staff discovered a burned out plastic bottle, but three other unexploded devices nearby. Police Chief Andy Ellington says a criminal investigation is underway and anyone with information should call 434-392-3332.