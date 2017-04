Rice Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child, Producing Child Pornography

A RICE MAN IS BEHIND BARS, FACING CHILD SEX CHARGES. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

29-YEAR-OLD PARKER LAMAR ORFIELD WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY ON CHARGES OF AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY, INDECENT LIBERTIES BY A CUSTODIAN AND PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE STARTED INVESTIGATING APRIL 6th AFTER ORFIELD WAS INITIALLY ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL. WE’RE TOLD THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. I CALLED SHERIFF WESLEY REED TO SEE IF DETECTIVES ARE LOOKING FOR ADDITIONAL VICTIMS…BUT I HAVEN’T HEARD BACK. ORFIELD IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND AT PIEDMONT REGIONAL JAIL.