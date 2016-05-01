Prince Edward Deputy Graduates Forensic Science Academy

The Virginia Forensic Science Academt has finished its 91st session and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that Investigator Sarah Coen has succeffully met all requirement and is now a graduate of the academy. The Academy;s objective is to provide high-level training to qualified crime scene officers. Law Enforcement personnel learn to properly recognize, document, collect, and preserve physical evidence found at crime scenes. The nine-week course study also provides officers with the necessary background information and practical application techniques which, coupled with the student’s previous experience, permits maximum utilization of the forensic sciences to their departments.