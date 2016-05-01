Police Host Special Olympics Torch Run

The Farmville Police Department will be hosting the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics on Friday, April 28th. The run, which will be a little over a 5k (about 3.5 miles long), will raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the municipal lot behind Town Hall on South Street. Buses will shuttle runners to the starting point in front of Sheetz on Main Street. The run will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. and end at Riverside Park. Cost of participating is a $20 donation, which includes a t-shirt. More than 2,000 law enforcement officers from over 300 agencies take part in the torch run, which consists of over 2,000 miles across Virginia. To sponsor the event or to participate in the run, contact Corporal Chris Hudson at (434) 579-5338.