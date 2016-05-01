Cumberland County Deputy Graduates From Virginia Forensic Science Academy

A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy has graduated form the Virginia Forensic Science Academy. Deputy Chris Stimpson received his diploma on Ap[ril 7th. The academy’s objective is to provide high-level training to qualified crime scene search officers. Law enforcement personnell learn to properly recognie, document, collect and preserve evidence for laboratory examination. This includes items of physical evidence at crime scenes. Academy participants become famailiar with the capabilities and limitations of the modern forensic laboatory in examining the spectrum of materials which can be collected as evidence in criminal cases. The nine-week course study also provides officers with the necessary backgrounf information and practical applications techniques, permits maximum utilization of the forensic sciences to their departments, and the Crimincal Justice system of the Commonwealth.