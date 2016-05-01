Buckingham Supervisors Vote To Close Recycling Center Over Lunch

The Buckingham County Supervisors have decided to close the solid waste facilities and recycling centers during hours that there are no attendants. Those hours are typically from 11am to 2pm. This also includes the Route 56 facility in the evenings. After this week’s supervisor’s meeting, District Three’s Morgan Dunnavent reported to the full committee that Solid Waste Supervisor Lyn Hill continues to report that the construction dumpsters continue to be abused when the attendants go to lunch. The gate is often left open and the attendants return to find items that should not have been accepted. District Five Supervisor Harry Bryant disagreed with the closure. Instead, he suggested alternating when the asttendants go to lunch so the public would not ever know the exact times at each station.