Plastics Recycler Said To Be Interested In Prince Edward

IN economic news, Prince Edward County could be seeing more than a dozen new jobs in the near future. At yesterday’s Prince Edward County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Lockett District Supervisor Bobby Jones said plastic scrap company CML Logistics has made it known that it is interested in investing in an operation within Prince Edward County. A news release from the county says that CML Logistics focuses on buying, selling, and grinding plastic scrap for re-use and re-sale in the secondary trading markets. The news release did not provide a date as to when the company might come.