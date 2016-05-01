WineFest Raises $17K For Meals On Wheels

Organizers of the Farmville Wine Festival are estimating about 800 people attended last weekend’s event on Saturday, which is the most ever. Not only was it the biggest number of people that attended, the event also raised the most amount of money ever for Prince Edward County Meals on Wheels. Event organizer Cheryl Gibson tells the Farmville Herald that about 17-thousand dollars was raised, which is about 6-thousand more than any previous year. Every penny of that money raised will benefit Meals on Wheels, she says.