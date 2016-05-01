Centra Southside Recently Honored For Patient Safety

Centra Southside Community Hospital leaders are basking in the glow of some recent honors. Farmville’s hospital has been ranked among for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, which is a national hralth care patient safety organization. According to a news release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Centra received an “A” rating for hospital safety. Centra CEO Tom Angelo said their goal is to be the safest hospital in the state through continuous improvement. He said the recent anknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the hospital’s employees, medical staff and board of directors.