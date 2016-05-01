Farmville Library Accepting Donations For Cancer Patients

On behalf of library employee Nancy Davis, the Farmville Public library staff is collecting personal care items for patients in UVA and Lynchburg Cancer Treatment Centers. They are asking patrons to donate the following items; hand sanitizer, tissues, unscented lotions, pens & word searches, tote bags, makeup bags, lip balms and other small items to make their day special. You can drop off donations to the circulation desk or the plastic tote on the main floor of the library. Nancy is starting a “Give Back” campaign to honor those who have given so generously toward her family while her mother is in treatment for a rare form of cancer. She is very grateful and wishes to pay it forward by collecting and distributing small bags filled with items that every cancer sufferer can use or gift them small tokens to help lift their spirits. This is just a small part of what the Library does as a part of our community outreach programs.