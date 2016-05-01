Appomattox School Programs Featured In National Directory

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has released its 21st Annual VSBA Showcases for Success Directory, highlighting successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools. Appomattox County Public Schools is one of 56 school divisions from across the Commonwealth that has programs featured in the directory. Programs from Appomattox County Public Schools are the Nurse Aide Program and the Student Volunteer Exchange program. Appomattox County High School’s Nurse Aide Program consists of three years of study. The Student Volunteer Exchange Program was created by the Appomattox 1865 Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and AP U.S. History classes at Appomattox County High School for the Sesquicentennial of Lee’s surrender.