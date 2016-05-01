APPOMATTOX SCHOOL NEWS

Appomattox County Public Schools Featured in 21st Annual VSBA Showcases for Success Directory

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has released its 21st Annual VSBA Showcases for Success Directory, highlighting successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools. Appomattox County Public Schools is one of 56 school divisions from across the Commonwealth that has programs featured in the directory. Programs from Appomattox County Public Schools are:

Nurse Aide Program

Appomattox County High School’s Nurse Aide Program consists of three years of study which includes Introduction to Health and Medical Sciences, Nurse Aide I, and Nurse Aide II.ACHS and Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center (AHRC) have a partnership that allows our students real world experiences for the skills they have learned. This opportunity gives our students the experience they need to be successful as healthcare professionals. They learn the value of teamwork, positive work ethic, communication skills, creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving as they provide care for the residents. At the completion of the program students are prepared to take the Virginia State Licensure Exam to become a CNA before their high school graduation. This program prepares students for jobs immediately upon high school graduation or to further their education in the healthcare field. This program gives our students a head start towards a rewarding career.

Student Volunteer Exchange Program

The Student Volunteer Exchange Program was created by the Appomattox 1865 Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and AP U.S. History classes at Appomattox County High School for the Sesquicentennial of Lee’s surrender. Starting in 2015 ten students have gone through over a hundred hour of training to become Park Guides at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The students assist Rangers with historical interpretive programs. During the program ACHS students have traveled to Washington D.C., Gettysburg, Harper’s Ferry, and other NPS sites in and around Virginia to work and train with Rangers. The program’s success has led it to expand to include students from other Social Studies classes who will be working on Civil War music programs, Living History, and research projects for the 152nd Anniversary in April, 2017. Additionally, the program has led to employment opportunities for several of the students involved.

The full VSBA Showcases for Success directory is available at www.vsba.org/showcases. It includes division-wide programs, as well as those at elementary, middle, and high school levels. Featured programs highlight successful programs related to Innovative Programs, School Initiatives, and Partnerships.

