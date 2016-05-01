Two New Private Schools To Open In Prince Edward

Two special use permits have been granted to Prince Edward County schools, allowing private schools to operate at Jamestown Presbyterian Church. According to the documents filed with the county, the church will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. There will be no bussing. Angela Whittaker told the county supervisors last week that the school plans to utilize a lot of outdoor educational programs like gardens. The school will also operate a low-cost supermarket to teach students about business. Additionally, The Bridge Church on Simpson Road will operate a daycare facility from 6:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. The county planning commission gave it’s blessing to both operations earlier this year.