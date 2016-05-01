Va. Hospitals Recognized for “exceptional patient safety performance”

Virginia hospitals are being recognized for their “exceptional patient safety performance.”

Thirty-five hospitals got “A” grades in the Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Grade scores from the Leapfrog Group, a national health care patient safety ranking organization.

“These new rankings are a testament to the concerted efforts occurring at Virginia hospitals to improve health care quality and safety for patients,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Through a variety of initiatives including the Virginia Patient Safety Organization, the annual Virginia Patient Safety Summit, and so many other health care safety programs, Virginia’s hospitals and health systems continue to demonstrate their commitment to enhancing health care quality through treatment that produces positive patient outcomes.”

The “A” rated Virginia hospitals in our area include:

Centra Southside Community Hospital

Carilion Giles Community Hospital and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center also got awards for Outstanding Patient Experience Awards.