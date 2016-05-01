Buckingham County Budget Hearing Monday

The Buckingham County Supervisors will meet for a public hearing Monday night about the proposed operating budget. As it is currently proposed, the Buckingham County budget contains no tax increase. The real estate tax rate will remain at 55 cents per 100 dollars of assessed property value. Personal property, tools and machinery are the same. District Four Supervisor Morgan Dunnavent proposed last month to drop the tax rate to 53 cents, but his effort failed after drawing support from only District Three Supervisor Don Matthews. The budget totals a little more than 47 million dollars.