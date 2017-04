The Easter holiday will force some changes in the Farmville trash routes. There will be no residential trash pickups and no brush collections on Monday in order to give employees a day off for the holiday. A statement from the Town of Farmville says regular routes will resume on Tuesday, with Monday’s routes added to Tuesday. Rollout dumpsters should be out to the curb by 7am. Thw town says business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only.