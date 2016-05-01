Farmville/Prince Edward Library Renamed After Barbara Johns

The Farmville Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday to honor Barbara Johns by naming the community library after her. The library will now be named the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville Prince Edward Community Library. Town Manager, Gerry Spates, says he is happy that the Council has approved the name change. Town Council previously voted last month in a special meeting to approve the renaming and encouraged Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors to do the same. Although not legally required to have the approval of the Board of Supervisors, the Council asked for their approval in the spirit of collaboration and community, since the library was built by both the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County.