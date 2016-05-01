Farmville Council Extends Spates’ Contract

The Farmville Town Council has approved an extension of Town Manager Gerry Spates,’ contract. The Council voted unanimously to extend Spates’ contract until 2020 with the possibility of a two-year extension. Having served the Town of Farmville for 42 years, including 39 years as Town Manager, Spates is one of the longest serving town managers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. According to a statement from Vice Mayor Chuckie Reid, Spates is a wealth of institutional knowledge, and with his leadership, Farmville is thriving and experiencing economic growth with the addition of new businesses, restaurants and hotels. As Town Manager, Spates has led and managed numerous community and economic development projects, including the Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library, the water treatment and waste water treatment plants, the ICA facility, improving upon the water and sewer infrastructure to increase economic development and strengthening the relationship between the town and Longwood University.