Two Crashes Injure Three People

Two car crashjes over the weekend left three people hurting. According to Virginia State Police, the first crash involved a pursuit with a trooper in Prince Edward County.. Spokesperson Corinne Gellar says a trooper attempted to pull over a Cadillac on Route 15 at the county line after the driver was clocked at 93 miles per hour. Even when the trooper pulled up behind with lights and siren, the driver wouldn’t stop. About a mile into the chase, the driver went off the road and struck two mailboxes. 53 year-old Clarence Thornton, of Crewe, was taken to a local hospital and then to jail.

The second crash happened when a Ford Bronco headed east on Route 630 missed a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a Ford Taurus. The Bronco flipped at least three times. 18 year-old Joshua Allen, of Meherrin suffered minor injuries.