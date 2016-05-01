VIRGINIA DELEGATION HONORS VICTIMS OF TRAGEDY IN BUCKINGHAM

Washington, D.C. – On March 30, 2017, two children were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer as they ran across the street to catch their school bus. The victims were 5 year old Tori Perez and her 6 year old cousin, Jaiden Bartee.

Heading into their memorial service this weekend, Congressman Tom Garrett gathered on the House floor with other members of the Virginia delegation to pay tribute to these bright souls and remember them during a moment of silence.

On Saturday, Rep. Garrett attended the memorial service at Buckingham High School and presented each family with a flag that was flown over the United States Capitol in memory of Tori and Jaiden.

Reiterating his remarks from the House floor, Rep. Garrett stated, “I cannot fathom the pain of these families. Two beautiful children were taken from this earth way too soon and nothing can replace them. I offer my prayers and most heartfelt sorrow for your loss.”