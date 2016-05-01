Go Virginia Group Meets Tomorrow (Tuesday)

A public meeting is planned tomorrow for the Southern Go Virginia Region 3 Council. A news release from Go Virginia says the meeting’s purpose will be to review the new support organization, status of the growth and diversification plan, and to review advisory committee membership and meetings. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the offices of Mid-Atlantic Broadband in South Boston. The Southern Virginia Region of Go Virginia includes Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Charlotte, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Brunwick, Nottoway, Amelia, Martinsville, and Danville Counties.