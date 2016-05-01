Four Arrested In Cumberland County Drug Ring

A drug investigation in Cumberland County results in four arrests. Moreover, deputies allege that the four were selling drugs within a thousand feet of a school. According to the Farmville Herald, 38 year-old Tasha Garrison, 26 year-old Laura Atkinson, 42 year-old Vernon Turner the Second, and 29 year-old Robert Atkinson are all jailed. Deputies first got word of stolen property taken from the Exxon gas station at 1611 East Anderson Highway, but then stumbled upon the drug ring. Laura Atkinson reportedly worked at the gas station, where most of the transactions took place. Seal is also charged with shoplifting cigarettes, beer and lottery tickets from the gas station.