We begin in Dinwiddie County this morning, where a local man was killed in a crash early yesterday. According to a statement from Virginia State Police, 52 year-old Rickie Yates ran off of Route 626, Flat Foot Road, and struck a tree just west of Route 670, Old Stage Road. The statement indicates that Yates was not wearing a seat belt. Two passengers in the car were taken to Southside Regional Hospital and MCV Hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.