FARMVILLE RESIDENTS WILL BE BUSY THIS WEEKEND PREPARING FOR MONDAY’S SPRING CLEANUP. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THIS IS THE WEEKEND TO GET RID OF ANY OLD FURNITURE, CARPET, BEDDING OR CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS. YOU CAN ALSO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS, APPLIANCES…EVEN MOTOR OIL. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR…ROBIN ADKINS SAYS ON MONDAY CREWS PICK UP ITEMS LEFT ON THE CURB…

ADKINS SAYS ALL ITEMS — BAGGED OR NOT BAGGED — MUST BE CURBSIDE BY 7-30 MONDAY MORNING.