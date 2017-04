Authorities are investigating the death of a young man at Hampden Sydney College. VSP Spokeswoman Corinne Gellar says 18 year-old Harrison Carter Cole was a freshman at the school and was discovered just after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th inside a dorm room. Gellar says Cole’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy. The Farmville Herald reports Col was a member of the swim team and the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.