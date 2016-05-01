Farmville Police Promotions Announced

There have been some promotions within the ranks of the Farmville Police Department. When Andy Ellington was hired as police chief, that opened up several positions. According to a news release from the Town of Farmville, Bill Hogan is now Deputy Police Chief, Bobby Ragland has been promoted to lieutenant, Christie Mouser Booth is now Sergeant, Gary Williams is also now a sergeant. Chris Hudson is now also promoted to corporal. Chief Ellington says in the release that all of these officers have shown excellent leadership and play an integral role in the Farmville Police Department. You can find a full roster of the Farmville officers at farmvilleva.com.