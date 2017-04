Farmville, VA-April 04, 2017- On Wednesday, April 5th, construction will be taking place on North Main Street between High and Third Streets. Northbound traffic will be detoured up High Street. Traffic coming off High Street onto Main Street will be detoured south. The lane for southbound traffic on Main Street will remain open. Detours will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will end at approximately 2:00 p.m.