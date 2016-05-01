FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

FARMVILLE, VA- After the October 2016 promotion of A.Q. “Andy” Ellington to Chief of Police, subsequent opportunities for promotions within the agency occurred, including the promotion of William H. “Bill” Hogan to Deputy Policy Chief. The Farmville Police Department is pleased to announce the recent additional promotion of the following police officers within the department:

Bobby Ragland has been promoted to Lieutenant.

Christie Mouser Booth has been promoted to Sergeant.

Gary Williams has been promoted to Sergeant.

Chris Hudson has been promoted to Corporal.

“All of these officers have shown exceptional leadership and play an integral role in the Farmville Police Department. I am excited to announce their promotions and look forward to seeing the department grow further and develop new leaders in the coming years,” commented Chief Ellington.

For a full roster of officers within the Farmville Police Department, visit the Town of Farmville’s website at www.farmvilleva.com.