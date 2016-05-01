Two Will Vie For 60th District House Seat, So Far

Two people have thrown their names in the running for the 60th Virginia House Seat. Meherrin’s Jamaal Johnston will run as a Democrat. Johnstoin is the owner of White Hawk Security International, a security management company that specializes in security consulting and training for small and medium-sized businesses. A news release from Johnston also says he works as a transportation dispatcher for Prince Edward County Public Schools. He will challenge Incumbent James Edmunds, of Halifax. Edmunds said in a news release that he remains committed to the values and traditions we hold dear here in rural Southern Virginia.