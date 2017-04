LOCAL GIRL SCOUT GOLD AWARD PROJECT UPDATE

This is my last update to my Girl Scout Gold Award Project “Care for Animals and They Will Care for You”. This Animal Collection Drive will benefit abused and abandoned animals in our area, while bringing our community together to help these animals. All donations were given to our local Southside SPCA.

I WOULD LIKE TO PERSONALLY THANK ALL OF THOSE PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY THAT CAME TOGETHER TO HELP THE ABUSED AND ABANDONED ANIMALS IN OUR AREA. THOSE PEOPLE INCLUDE: EVERYONE THAT DONATED ITEMS FROM OUR COMMUNITY; THE FOLLOWING BUSINESSES THAT ALLOWED ME TO PLACE COLLECTION BOXES AT THEIR BUSINESSES: TRACTOR SUPPLY, CO., SOUTHERN STATES – FARMERS COOPERATIVE, THREE OAKS PET RESORT LLC, AND FOUR PAWS BED & BISCUIT, LLC; OUR LOCAL MEDIA THAT ADVERTISED MY PROJECT FOR ME: WFLO, FARMVILLE HERALD AND APPOMATTOX TIMES VIRGINIAN; ALL OF THE MEMBERS AT ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH IN FARMVILLE; THE STAFF AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS; NHS MEMBERS AND TRI-M MEMBERS OF PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS; FARMVILLE AREA GIRL SCOUTS AND ANYONE ELSE THAT HAS HELPED ME TO MAKE THIS PROJECT A SUCCESS, NOT FOR ME BUT FOR THE ANIMALS WE HELPED.

Please call Lauren Anema at (434)390-9706 with any questions.