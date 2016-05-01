Buckingham County Supervisors Set To Approve Same Tax Rate

If the Buckingham County Supervisors get their way, local residents will see no changes in the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Right now, the real estate tax rate is 55 cents for every $100 of assessed property value. Personal property like watercraft and machinery tools are the same. At the March 16th meeting, supervisors approved the proposed budget on a 6-1 vote. Supervisor Morgan Dunnavent actually proposed lowering the tax rate to 53 cents, but his motion failed. Dunnavent, consequently, was the only commissioner to vote against approving the budget. Up next is a public hearing set for April 17th at 7:00 p.m. At that time, the supervisors could vote to approve the budget.