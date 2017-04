FARMVILLE’S SPRING CLEANUP IS A WEEK FROM TODAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

NEXT MONDAY MORNING CREWS WILL FAN OUT…COLLECTING LARGE ITEMS LIKE FURNITURE, APPLIANCES, CARPET, BEDDING AND BUILDING MATERIALS…DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS ROBIN ADKINS…

ADKINS SAYS YOU’LL NEED TO SEPARATE THE RECYCLING FROM TRASH. IF YOU WANT TO LEAVE MOTOR OIL…IT MUST BE IN A CAPPED LABELED CONTAINER.