Two Children Killed While Walking To School Bus In Buckingham County

Just before 8am Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus in Buckingham County. The crash occurred on Route 15 near Baptist Union Road/Route 692, just north of the community of Dillwyn. According to a statement from VSP, after viewing the video obtained from the school bus…it has been confirmed that the school bus made a right turn from Route 692/Baptist Union Road onto Route 15 to head south and proceed approximately 200 yards to its next stop. As the bus approached the children who were standing off the north side of Route 15, two of the six children ran across the northbound travel lane towards the bus. The bus had only its yellow flashing lights activated. A tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 15 crested the hill and immediately began braking in an attempt to stop for the two children. But, the tractor-trailer was traveling downhill and was fully-loaded with 75,000 lbs of mulch. The bus driver told State Police that when she realized the tractor-trailer was not going to be able to stop in time, she frantically began motioning to the children to stop and get back off the side of the road. The children, Tori Perez, 5, and Jaiden Bartee, 6, were struck by the tractor-trailer and both died at the scene. There were no other injuries in the incident.