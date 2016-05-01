Tractor Crash In Farmville

At approximately 3pm Wednesday a tractor trailer overturned on Waterworks Road in Farmville. According to a statement from the town of Farmville, the driver of the tractor trailer was delivering chemicals to the Town of Farmville water plant when he driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported. The chemicals that were being carried by the driver included Delpack and activated carbon, which are not considered hazardous. An external company spent the evening last nighr cleaning up the spill, which the statement says consisted solely of diesel fuel.