Centra to Provide Expanded Cancer Services to Farmville Community

The UVA Hope Cancer Center will transition ownership of their oncology clinic to Centra effective April 1st. This hospital-based outpatient facility will remain located in the Centra Southside Community Hospital. A team of board-certified physicians and highly-skilled clinicians will collaborate on personalized treatment plans and will continue to support patients through every step of the cancer journey. The familiar and friendly nursing staff of the former Hope Cancer Center will continue to care for patients in the Centra Southside Hematology Oncology clinic.

Physicians, Dwight Oldham, Stefan Gorsch, Emanuel Cirenza and others from Lynchburg Hematology & Oncology will be seeing patients in the Farmville clinic. Centra and UVA have worked diligently during this transition to ensure treatment plans are not interrupted.

“Our patients and this community will be our primary focus as we go through this transition,” said Centra Southside Community Hospital Vice President & CEO Thomas Angelo. “We are committed to making this a positive experience for our patients and employees.”

Centra has a robust oncology and hematology program in Lynchburg, and is committed to bringing expanded services to the Farmville community. This location will provide easier access to the technology, specialties and advanced capabilities Centra has to offer- close to home.

For more information about Centra services, please visit www.CentraHealth.com.