FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES LIBRARY NAME CHANGE

The Farmville Town Council has approved the naming of the Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library in honor of Barbara Johns

Vice Mayor A.D. “Chuckie” Reid commented, “Barbara Johns was not only an important figure in our town, but also in the country, and played an integral part of the Civil Rights Movement. Naming the library after her is a way to honor her legacy in our town.

The motion to approve the naming of the library was given by Vice Mayor Reid. The motion was approved unanimously by Town Council.

Mayor David E. Whitus established the Barbara Johns Committee, which was assigned the task of looking into ways to honor Barbara Johns’ contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.

“Honoring Ms. Johns in this way is a wonderful idea and I look forward to moving forward with the process,” stated At-Large Councilman Dan Dwyer.

The library is jointly owned by the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County. Farmville Town Council’s approval is only part of the process of the renaming. The issue will now be before the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

Ward D Councilman Donald Hunter commented, “The bravery that Barbara Johns had to lead the kids out of school is remarkable. To honor such a person is a no-brainer.”