FARMVILLE’S SPRING CLEANUP IS COMING UP. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

ON APRIL 10th, TOWN RESIDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO LEAVE LARGE ITEMS CURBSIDE TO BE PICKED UP…AT NO COST…

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR…ROBIN ADKINS…

ITEMS MUST BE CURBSIDE BY 7-30 IN THE MORNING. ADKINS SAYS THEY WILL NOT COLLECT ANY HAZARDOUS MATERIALS.