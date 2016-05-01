Spring Cleanup April 10th

The Town of Farmville will have its Spring Cleanup on Monday, April 10,2017. Town residents will need to have all items at the curbside by 7:30 am on April 10th. This cleanup provides pickup of items not normally picked up such as: furniture, appliances, carpet, bedding and building materials. Any loose items must be boxed or bagged to be collected. Items must be in a container that is to be thrown away. Example: if you put small tree limbs in an old garbage can, the can will be thrown away with the limbs. If you set it out, it will be thrown away.

Separate brush from other items such as bags, metal, furniture, etc. Recyclables should also be separate from all other debris. Motor oil needs to be in a capped, labeled container marked “Motor Oil.” Vehicle batteries will not be collected by the Town. NO hazardous materials will be collected.

All items collected during this campaign become the property of the Town of Farmville, who is therefore responsible for its proper disposal. If you have any questions or requests for collection, call (434) 392-3331.