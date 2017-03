LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY IS OFFERING A SERIES OF CLASSES TO LOCAL RESIDENTS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(cut)

CINTY HARRIS IS A CONSULTANT WITH LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY AND DIRECTOR OF THE PROGRAM…

(cut)

HARRIS SAYS THE CLASSES COVER A VARIETY OF TOPICS…

(cut)

TO LEARN MORE…VISIT GO DOT LONGWOOD DOT EDU SLASH LLC