Library Receives Hearty Donation

The Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library has received a $1,500 donation from the Friends of the Library organization. The group says they raised the money at the annual Harvest Moon Champgne and Chocolate Gala, which was held back in October. A news release from the Friends group states that the library children’s program offers lots of events, including a story time for children five and under, a Lego Club for kids age 5-12, and a children’s volunteer. The money was used to purchase new Legos, as well as to bolster the Summer Reading Program.