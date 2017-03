The town council in Dillwyn has said that six people have applied for the vacant city clerk position, following the retirement of Peggy Johnson. All of those candidates have been interviewed and the council continues to discuss which candidate to offer the position to. The job is part-time, but has veeb vacant for the past month now. Mayor Linda Veneble Paige is acting as city clerk until the position is filled. She says she hopes the position can be hired within the next two weeks.