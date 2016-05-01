ATV Crash In Nottoway Cty. Kills Local Teen

We’re also learning of a crash in Nottoway County on Sunday that claimed the life of a teenager. The victim is identified as Janet Driver, a Nottoway County senior who was driving an ATV on Route 713 near Green Bay when it ran off the left side of the roadway and flipped several times. According to a statement from VSP, the ATV also struck several trees. Driver, 17, was rushed to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died. A 14 year-old passenger riding on the back of the machine was also treated for serious injuries.