Prince Edward County Supervisors Discuss Proposed Budget

In Prince Edward County, the proposed county budget would increase by about 314-thousand dollars for the upcoming fiscal year. It would also add several new positionswithin the school district. Both the county and the district held a joint meeting last week to discuss how much to pay for those positions, and also the possibility of offering a payraise to current employees. School Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson told commissioners that the district simply cannot pay the highest salaries because the turnover rate in the district is very low. Therefore, Johnson says it’s important to attrack quality staff and retain them. Despite the overall increase, the proposed school budget includes more than 110-thousand dollars in cuts.