Dollar General now has the green light to move forward with a new store in Prince Edward County. The board of supervisors have approved the special use permit request to allow the store at the corner of Prince Edward Highway and Rice’s Depot Road. The vote was 6-2 in favor of approval. Dr. Odessa Pride and Pattie Cooper-Jones were the no votes. A number of people spoke against the store, saying mostly that they didn’t want the added traffic it would create.